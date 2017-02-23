Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Evelyn Vargas Reynaga Odebrecht Lava Jato Reformas electorales Juan Carlos Varela Colombia Donald Trump Carnavales

Spanish version

AGREEMENT

Colombia cancels Odebrecht contract

Spanish version

AFP | BOGOTÁ, Colombia

Temas:

Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes in a dozen countries. Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes in a dozen countries.
Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes in a dozen countries. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Colombia's National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) has canceled a highway construction contract with Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

+ info

The entity and the concessionaire Ruta del Sol SAS, of which Odebrecht is part, reached an agreement for the termination of the contract, signed in December 2009.

"The agreement determines the reversal of the road infrastructure of the project agreed with the concessionaire, as well as the final settlement of the contract," it said.

The contract was for the construction of the Ruta del Sol-Tranche 2, a route of more than 500 kilometers that links the center of the country with the Caribbean and which was 54 percent finished as of Dec. 31.

The company is accused of paying a $6.5 million bribe for the contract to then Deputy Minister of Transportation Gabriel Garcia, who admitted accepting the money when he was arrested in mid-January.

García held this position during the government of Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010).

The agreement, achieved after "several weeks of negotiations," contemplates that the concessionaire waives its economic claims made before an arbitration tribunal of $240 million.

Last week the state Superintendency of Industry and Commerce ordered the ANI to "terminate immediately" the contract. A new contract will be issued to finish the project.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Ana María de León de Alba (right) is the new ambassador of Panama to Italy. Ana María de León de Alba (right) is the new ambassador of Panama to Italy.

New ambassador to Italy named

Former Peru President Ollanta Humala and his wife have been linked to payments from Odebrecht. Former Peru President Ollanta Humala and his wife have been linked to payments from Odebrecht.

Ollanta Humala tied to Odebrecht bribes

Evelyn Vargas Reynaga arrives at Tocumen International Airport Wednesday. Evelyn Vargas Reynaga arrives at Tocumen International Airport Wednesday.

"She was a simple employee of Ricamar"

Juan Carlos Varela. Juan Carlos Varela.

Juan Carlos Varela says he will not discuss judicial issues with Donald Trump

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

Deportes Mercedes muestra su auto 2017 para la F1

Mercedes muestra su auto 2017 para la F1 Mercedes muestra su auto 2017 para la F1 Vídeo
Mercedes muestra su auto 2017 para la F1 AFP

AFP |

Lewis Hamilton y su nuevo compañero de equipo de Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, presentaron en Silverstone el coche W08 que ...

CASO DE SOBORNOS Ministerio Público allana oficinas de Importadora Ricamar

Instalaciones de Importadora Ricamar en Monte Oscuro. Instalaciones de Importadora Ricamar en Monte Oscuro.
Instalaciones de Importadora Ricamar en Monte Oscuro. LA PRENSA/Roberto Cisneros

Olmedo Rodríguez, José González Pinilla

Funcionarios del Ministerio Público efectúan este jueves, 23 de febrero, un allanamiento en las oficinas de Importadora ...

Pelea titular Manny Pacquiao negocia un combate con el británico Amir Khan

Manny Pacquiao está descartando por ahora el retiro. Manny Pacquiao está descartando por ahora el retiro.
Manny Pacquiao está descartando por ahora el retiro. AFP

AFP | MANILA, Filipinas

El campeón del peso welter de la Organización Mundial de Boxeo (OMB), Manny Pacquiao, aseguró este jueves que está negociando ...

Destacados