Colombia cancels Odebrecht contract

Colombia's National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) has canceled a highway construction contract with Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The entity and the concessionaire Ruta del Sol SAS, of which Odebrecht is part, reached an agreement for the termination of the contract, signed in December 2009.

"The agreement determines the reversal of the road infrastructure of the project agreed with the concessionaire, as well as the final settlement of the contract," it said.

The contract was for the construction of the Ruta del Sol-Tranche 2, a route of more than 500 kilometers that links the center of the country with the Caribbean and which was 54 percent finished as of Dec. 31.

The company is accused of paying a $6.5 million bribe for the contract to then Deputy Minister of Transportation Gabriel Garcia, who admitted accepting the money when he was arrested in mid-January.

García held this position during the government of Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010).

The agreement, achieved after "several weeks of negotiations," contemplates that the concessionaire waives its economic claims made before an arbitration tribunal of $240 million.

Last week the state Superintendency of Industry and Commerce ordered the ANI to "terminate immediately" the contract. A new contract will be issued to finish the project.