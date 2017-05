Demolition begins of Edem building

An order to proceed was issued today to Consorcio Concreto Casco for the demolition of the Edem building, located in Santa Ana, which is owned by the Municipality of Panama.

In its plac will be a parking lot with capacity for up to 500 vehicles.

The demolition work is scheduled to begin next week. The project will take between four and five months.

The building was built in the 1970s and in the 1990s it became the headquarters of the Municipality of Panama. It was also used to house printing operatiomns and as a storage facility.

Mayor José Isabel Blandón said that the project will play an important role for development in the area by providing suitable parking. It is also expected to reduce the amount of cars going into and out of Casco Antiguo.

The company will assume the cost of the work, which is $9.9 million, and will have a 20-year concession to operate the parking facility.