Commission approves $2.4 million to investigate Odebrecht

On Tuesday, the National Assembly's Budget Committee approved $2.4 million for the Public Prosecutor's Office (MP) to continue investigations into the bribes paid by the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

Attorney General Kenia Porcell reported that the money will be used to create a second office specializing on corruption and money laundering.

Porcell said the extra funding is also needed to pay for the overseas travel required in the case.