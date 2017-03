Corruption commission to be installed tomorrow

The commission of the National Assembly that will investigate major projects from 2004 to the present will be installed Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The information was released in a communique from the National Assembly citing that the investigative commission will focus on possible acts of corruption in infrastructure works during the last three presidential periods: Martín Torrijos (2004-2009), Ricardo Martinelli ( 2009-2014) and Juan Carlos Varela (2014-2019).

The commission of 11 deputies - chaired by Elías Castillo - must issue a report in 90 days, though this period may be extended by 90 days.

The committee is being formed in response to admissions by the company Odebrecht that it paid $59 million of bribes to officials in Panama.