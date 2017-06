Compañía Internacional de Seguros buys Adisa Costa Rica

The Panamanian insurance company Compañía Internacional de Seguros has bought 76 percent of the shares of Aseguradora del Istmo (Adisa) Costa Rica, the Superintendency of Insurance and Reinsurance of Panama announced Wednesday.

Adisa Costa Rica was controlled by Istmo Reinsurance Company (Istmo Re), which is in a liquidation process ordered by the Panamanian regulator and which frames the sale of the insurer and other assets of the company.

The shares of Adisa Panama are also on sale, a process that would be at an advanced stage and could materialize in the coming weeks.

Compañía Internacional de Seguros will thus enter the Costa Rican insurance market, where another Panamanian firm, Assa Compañía de Seguros, already has a presence, and will have as its partner the National Cooperative of Educators, which holds the remaining 24 percent of the shares.