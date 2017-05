Robbers sentenced for 2014 crime

Four people were sentenced to seven years in prison for the robbery of a restaurant in Marbella in 2014, the Public Prosecutor's Office (MP) reported.

They are Luis Alberto Cortés Barsallo, Cornelio Sanjur, Esteban Giscome and Sebastian Gabriel, who all must serve a sentence of 90 months of prison. In addition, Angel Antonio López Rodríguez was sentenced to 32 months in prison as a secondary accomplice, according to the MP.

The robbery took place on Aug. 10, 2014. Three men entered the restaurant Bredos, in Marbella, to strip diners of their belongings. They carried firearms, according to witnesses cited by prosecutors.

"They seized the cash from the local cash register. According to intelligence reports the people who participated in this robbery were related to several robberies with firearms carried out in restaurants of different areas," said the MP.