Police officers sentenced to 20 years for shootings

Two policemen have been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a fatal shooting on March 17, 2013 in which Yimmy Anthony Gonzalez and Jose Antonio Gil Santana were killed Villa Greece, Mayor Diaz.

The decision found that officers Ronen Sánchez and Darío Rosas violated the rules of the national police in regard to the use of lethal force in a crisis situation.

The ruling cited regulations that state that before using their weapons, police should use other means to apprehend, control or detain an alleged offender.

Witnesses said the officers fired on the unarmed victims who were not participating in any crime.

The court found the officers could have foreseen the outcome of their actions and there was a disproportionate use of force.

The officers apparently fled the scene after the shooting.