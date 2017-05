Panama waiting for declarations from Brazil

Statements made by Odebrecht executives to Brazilian prosecutors are still not being made available to officials in a number of other countries, including Panama.

+ info Spanish version

The reason that they have not been released is that several countries have not reached agreements with Brazil to offer complete immunity to Odebrecht and its executives.

Panama is among those countries, since the local law regarding immunity only contemplates the reduction of penalties in exchange for an admission of guilt.

But Attorney General Kenia Porcell is optimistic that agreements will be reached that will allow cooperation with Brazil to move forward.

She said that aside from the cooperation with Brazil, Panama is carrying out investigations into members of law firms, bank employees, senior officials from other administrations, Odebrecht executives and Brazilian citizens. She revealed that there are 29 people involved in these investigations and an equal number of requests for international judicial assistance.

Some have been answered, which have resulted in the confiscaton of property linked to the family of former President Ricardo Martinelli. This inlcudes a helicopter that was seized in Mexico.

Panama has seized $13 million so far and there are ongoing applications for cooperation that have been submitted to the United States, Switzerland, Andorra and the British Virgin Islands, among others.