Hearing held for 14 suspects in DR Odebrecht case

Malou Mendoza P.

Tomado de noticiassin.com

A hearing was held today for the 14 people accused in the case involving bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in the Dominican Republic. 

The hearing was held to determine the pre-trial detention measures. The Public Ministry requested 18 months of pre-trial detention for the accused.It also requested that the case be declared complex and "asked the Senate and the Congress to withdraw parliamentary immunity from the designated lawmakers, Senators Julio César Valentín and Tommy Galán, and Deputy Alfredo Pacheco," reported media in the DR

According to US Department of Justice documents, Odebrecht paid $92 million in bribes in the Dominican Republic.

Tomado de noticiassin.com

The Attorney General's Office said those apprehended were the people "who received bribes that Odebrecth admitted to having paid in the country."

The persons charged are: Víctor Díaz Rúa, former minister of Public Works; Ángel Rondón, an entrepreneur designated as the person who distributed the bribes; Ruddy Gonzalez, ex-deputy; Andrés Bautista, former president of the Senate; Radhamés Segura, former president of the Dominican Corporation of State Electric Companies (Cdeee); Temístocles Montás, former minister of Economy; César Sánchez, ex-president of the Dominican Corporation of State Electric Companies; Roberto Rodríguez, ex-director of Inapa; Conrad Pittaluga, lawyer and son-in-law of Díaz Rúa;And Máximo D'Oleo, ex-manager of the Dominican Hydroelectric Generating Company (Egheid).

Patients hold protest

Court to combine Odebrecht petitions

Ayú Prado misses Odebrecht hearing

Church officials warn of scams

