Ricardo Martinelli faces extradition

Official sources told the newspaper La Prensa what the next steps will be in the extradition process of former President Ricardo Martinelli.

1. A US government prosecutor will file a complaint with the United States Court for the Southern District of Florida stating an intent to extradite Martinelli.

2. Ricardo Martinelli will be taken to that court and the court will hold an extradition hearing to determine whether he will certify the extradition request.

3. No provision is made for bail in the extradition treaty between Panama and the United States; nor is it authorized by other US legislation. Case law requires the denial of bail in extradition proceedings "except in special circumstances." The accused has the burden of establishing that there are "special circumstances." Examples of "special circumstances" that have been determined are a high probability of success In extradition proceedings, serious health problems and extraordinary delays in the process.

4. The court will issue a certification of extradition if, among other things, there is sufficient evidence to support the conclusion that there is "probable cause" that Martinelli has committed the offenses of which he was accused, and whether those offenses are covered by the extradition treaty between Panama and the United States.

5. If the court certifies the request for extradition, the court shall transmit the case file to the Secretary of State of the United States for a final determination on the extradition of Ricardo Martinelli.

6. The Secretary of State has the final authority to deliver Martinelli to the government of Panama.