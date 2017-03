Constructora Meco and Acciona awarded $335 million contract

The Loma Cová consortium, made up of Constructora Meco and Acciona Infraestructura, won the contract to expand the Pan-American Highway between the Bridge of the Americas and Arraiján.

The expansion of the 10-kilometer stretch of highway will start in connection with the project to build the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal.

The consortium's proposal was for $335.5 million, the highest of the four submitted by the companies interested in this contract that had a reference price of $325.8 million.

The other companies that submitted tenders were CSEC-Conalvías ($269.7 million), FCC Construcción ($335.2 million) and Astaldi-MCM ($322.6 million.)

Half an hour before the winner was published in PanamaCompra, Public Works Minister Ramón Arosemena and Deputy Minister Marietta Jaén defended the bidding process at a press conference.

"This tender gives us greater transparency in our public acts since the contractor knows the cost of the work on the day of the act," Jaén said. "Taking into account the expansion of the highway to eight lanes and the construction of six interchanges, this is equivalent to the construction of 35 kilometers of highway."

The work must be ready within a period of 30 months. However, at the press conference, officials said they will ask the company to finish in 24 months.