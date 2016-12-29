Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Temas de hoy: Odebrecht Suiza Tribunal Electoral Cancillería de la República sinaproc Venezuela Colombia Carrie Fisher cine Cáncer

Spanish version

Container traffic drops

Spanish version

Angel López Guía, Luis Bellini

Temas:

A report from the Comptroller General of the Republic reveals that between January and October, 5.1 million containers passed through the National Port System, 689,000 containers less compared to the same period last year.

+ info

The document entitled "Main Monthly Economic Indicators: Transport" reveals that this decrease is equivalent to a fall of 11.8 percent in relation to 2015.

At the same time, in this report, it is specified that in the same period, 10,871 vessels passed through the Panama Canal, 6.8 percent less than in 2015.

In toll revenues, the Panama Canal received $1.6 billion, 3.1 percent less than the previous year.

An analysis carried out by the Trade and Integration Sector of the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) on world maritime transport warns that the industry faces overcapacity and a sharp fall in freight prices.

"The industry faces overcapacity and a sharp fall in freight rates. Bankruptcies - such as Hanjin Shipping - and the consolidation of the shipping industry in a few companies have reduced competition in the maritime services market, in fact the new groupings will account for almost 75 percent of the global market," notes the report.

By the middle of this year, the World Trade Organization (WTO) reduced its forecast of world trade expansion to 1.7 percent from 2.8 percent. It also reduced its 2017 forecast to between 1.8 percent and 3.1 percent, from a previous projection of 3.6 percent.

Carga Expandir Imagen
Carga

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Reward offered for escaped prisoner

Activity in Colón Free Zone drops 10 percent

Action demanded on Odebrecht case

Swiss confirms accounts linked to Odebrecht

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Tu suscripción viene con regalo este fin de año.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Lo último en La Prensa

Sociedad Alcaldía de Panamá aprueba nuevas multas para quién se estacione mal

La medida aprobada es de inmediato cumplimiento. La medida aprobada es de inmediato cumplimiento.
La medida aprobada es de inmediato cumplimiento. LA PRENSA/ Archivo

Angel López Guía

La Alcaldía de Panamá aprobó nuevas multas para los conductores que estacionen mal sus vehículos en obras revitalizadas por ...

ALERTA Niebla que cubre a Emiratos Árabes, retrasa vuelos y causa accidentes

La alta humedad y la caída de las temperaturas de esta temporada hacen que la niebla se desplace a lo largo de la costa de la península Arábiga. La alta humedad y la caída de las temperaturas de esta temporada hacen que la niebla se desplace a lo largo de la costa de la península Arábiga.
La alta humedad y la caída de las temperaturas de esta temporada hacen que la niebla se desplace a lo largo de la costa de la península Arábiga. AP

AP | DUBAI, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

La gruesa niebla estacional volvió a engullir partes de Emiratos Árabes Unidos, retrasando vuelos y causando accidentes ...

Mundo Francia crea impuesto para fondo a víctimas de terrorismo

Francia ha reforzado sus medidas de seguridad. Francia ha reforzado sus medidas de seguridad.
Francia ha reforzado sus medidas de seguridad. AFP

AP | PARÍS, Francia

Los ciudadanos franceses aportarán 1.60 euros (1.67 dólares) extras en sus pólizas de seguro a la propiedad para ayudar a ...

Destacados