Container traffic drops

A report from the Comptroller General of the Republic reveals that between January and October, 5.1 million containers passed through the National Port System, 689,000 containers less compared to the same period last year.

The document entitled "Main Monthly Economic Indicators: Transport" reveals that this decrease is equivalent to a fall of 11.8 percent in relation to 2015.

At the same time, in this report, it is specified that in the same period, 10,871 vessels passed through the Panama Canal, 6.8 percent less than in 2015.

In toll revenues, the Panama Canal received $1.6 billion, 3.1 percent less than the previous year.

An analysis carried out by the Trade and Integration Sector of the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) on world maritime transport warns that the industry faces overcapacity and a sharp fall in freight prices.

"The industry faces overcapacity and a sharp fall in freight rates. Bankruptcies - such as Hanjin Shipping - and the consolidation of the shipping industry in a few companies have reduced competition in the maritime services market, in fact the new groupings will account for almost 75 percent of the global market," notes the report.

By the middle of this year, the World Trade Organization (WTO) reduced its forecast of world trade expansion to 1.7 percent from 2.8 percent. It also reduced its 2017 forecast to between 1.8 percent and 3.1 percent, from a previous projection of 3.6 percent.