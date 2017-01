Search continues for missing swimmers in Veraguas

Two young people have been missing since Sunday in the province of Veraguas.

According to the civil defense agency Sinaproc, the 17-year-old and 20-year-old were dragged out to sea by the strong waves when they were swimming off Morrillo Beach, located in Mariato.

The search operation will continue Tuesday morning, said Jose Donderis, head of Sinaproc.

Donderis also warned that there could be continued bad weather throughout the country Tuesday, and urged people to be aware of the situation.

The official said that due to the weather, all beaches are red flagged, meaning swimming is discouraged.

🔴 AvisoDePrevención hasta 11pm- miércoles/Incremento en velocidad de vientos, sostenidos desde los 10Km/h hasta 80Km/h en el país #Hidromet — Servicio Informativo (@SIMINGOB) 10 de enero de 2017