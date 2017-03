Comptroller to audit National Assembly

The Comptroller General sent a letter yesterday to the president of the National Assembly, Rubén De León, to inform him that he will audit the donations and contracts for professional services carried out between July 2014 and December 31, 2016.

+ info Spanish version

The decision was based on an investigative series published by La Prensa that revealed that, in many cases, the donations announced by the Assembly did not make it to the intended recipients. The series also identified irregularities in contracts for contracts.

The case has prompted a complaint before the Supreme Court and calls for a criminal investigation. De León has said that he does not think there was any wrongdoing, but has supported the calls for the investigation. There have been $400,000 in donations made by legislators in the last 20 months alone.