Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Fiscalía de Cuentas Ministerio de Ambiente Universidad de Panamá Emmanuel Macron Venezuela Leopoldo López San Francisco

Spanish version

Accounts prosecutor seeking audits

Spanish version

Angel López Guía, José González Pinilla

Temas:

Work on Via Brazil was one of the audited projects. Work on Via Brazil was one of the audited projects.
Work on Via Brazil was one of the audited projects. LA PRENSA/Eduardo Mendoza

The Office of the Comptroller General has not submitted to the Public Prosecutor's Office the audits of five projects carried out during the Ricardo Martinelli administration and that, according to the investigation, allegedly had cost overruns of $318 million. 

+ info

The information was released by Accounts Prosecutor Guido Rodriguez, who said that since his office does not have the audits, the legal process is paralyzed. 

"The importance of this process is that the state can be compensated," Rodriguez said. 

The Accounts Prosecutor recalled that the National Constitution states that one of the functions of the Comptroller's Office is to "present for the judgment, through the Court of Auditors, the accounts of agents and public servants when irregularities arise." 

Rodríguez said that there is no deadline for the delivery of these reports. 

"There is no deadline, but it is a constitutional duty of the Comptroller to make such a delivery within a reasonable time. If the audit reports have already been submitted to the Public Ministry to initiate the criminal investigation, they should also be provided to this office," he said. 

The comptroller has not commented on the statements. 

At the end of April, the Comptroller General reported that audits of five civil works carried out by the Brazilian company Odebrecht and other construction companies revealed overcharges of $318 million. Audits are planned of six other projects. 

Auditor&iacute;as revelan sobrecostos por $318 millones en cinco obras de Odebrecht Expandir Imagen
Auditorías revelan sobrecostos por $318 millones en cinco obras de Odebrecht Cortesía

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Police officers in Caracas launch tear gas at protesters today. Police officers in Caracas launch tear gas at protesters today.

Protests continue against government

Heavy rains have caused high levels of sediment in rivers in Los Santos. Heavy rains have caused high levels of sediment in rivers in Los Santos.

Sediment impacts Llano de Piedras water treatment plant

Severe food shortages have been reported in Venezuela. Severe food shortages have been reported in Venezuela.

Venezuelan currency hits new lows

Heavy rains have caused problems at water treatment plants in Chiriqui. Heavy rains have caused problems at water treatment plants in Chiriqui.

Chiriquí water treatment plants impacted by rain

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

policía mata a ocho terroristas Aviación de Egipto bombardea vehículos con armas procedentes de Libia

Un portavoz del ejército anunció que las fuerzas armadas habían recibido información sobre un gran número de vehículos apostados en la frontera dispuestos a infiltrarse en Egipto. Un portavoz del ejército anunció que las fuerzas armadas habían recibido información sobre un gran número de vehículos apostados en la frontera dispuestos a infiltrarse en Egipto.
Un portavoz del ejército anunció que las fuerzas armadas habían recibido información sobre un gran número de vehículos apostados en la frontera dispuestos a infiltrarse en Egipto. Tomada de Internet/Noticiasmvs

AFP | EL CAIRO, Egipto

La aviación egipcia bombardeó y destruyó 15 vehículos que transportaban armas y municiones procedentes de Libia, informó un ...

VIDEO CSS encuentra fallas en sistema de afiliación de extranjeros

CSS encuentra fallas en sistema de afiliación de extranjeros CSS encuentra fallas en sistema de afiliación de extranjeros Vídeo
CSS encuentra fallas en sistema de afiliación de extranjeros LA PRENSA/Eric Polanco

Eric Polanco,LA PRENSA/Eric Polanco |

El equipo legal de la Caja de Seguro Social hizo una revisión del proceso de afiliación de extranjeros al seguro voluntario ...

Videos del día El ‘gemelo’ iraní de Leo Messi

El ‘gemelo’ iraní de Leo Messi El ‘gemelo’ iraní de Leo Messi Vídeo
El ‘gemelo’ iraní de Leo Messi AFP

AFP |

El estudiante iraní Reza Parastesh, de 25 años, se parece tanto a su héroe deportivo, el astro argentino del fútbol, Lionel ...