Accounts prosecutor seeking audits

The Office of the Comptroller General has not submitted to the Public Prosecutor's Office the audits of five projects carried out during the Ricardo Martinelli administration and that, according to the investigation, allegedly had cost overruns of $318 million.

The information was released by Accounts Prosecutor Guido Rodriguez, who said that since his office does not have the audits, the legal process is paralyzed.

"The importance of this process is that the state can be compensated," Rodriguez said.

The Accounts Prosecutor recalled that the National Constitution states that one of the functions of the Comptroller's Office is to "present for the judgment, through the Court of Auditors, the accounts of agents and public servants when irregularities arise."

Rodríguez said that there is no deadline for the delivery of these reports.

"There is no deadline, but it is a constitutional duty of the Comptroller to make such a delivery within a reasonable time. If the audit reports have already been submitted to the Public Ministry to initiate the criminal investigation, they should also be provided to this office," he said.

The comptroller has not commented on the statements.

At the end of April, the Comptroller General reported that audits of five civil works carried out by the Brazilian company Odebrecht and other construction companies revealed overcharges of $318 million. Audits are planned of six other projects.