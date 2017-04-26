Audits finished on five Odebrecht projects

The Office of the Comptroller has completed the first five audits of works built by Odebrecht in Panama.

The information was supplied by the comptroller, Federico Humbert who said that the results of these inspections will be delivered to the Public Ministry today.

Hoy terminamos las 5 primeras auditorías a proyectos de inversión, entre ellas la Cinta Costera 3. Mañana se entregan al Ministerio Público. pic.twitter.com/N6cq4m4ULM — freddyhumbert (@freddyhumbert) 25 de abril de 2017

Through his Twitter account, Humbert indicated that one of the works audited is the Cinta Costera III.

In March, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, which is investigating the payment of bribes by the construction company Odebrecht in Panama, asked the comptroller to audit 11 infrastructure projects that the Brazilian construction company has developed in the country.

These are the Remigio Rojas irrigation system, the cinta costera 1 and 2, the Panama Colón highway, the Colón corridor, the Panama Bay sanitation project, the urban renewal of Curundú, the Metro line 1, the renovation of CascoAntiguo, line 2 of the Metro and the urban renewal of Colón, projects that cover three periods of government: Martín Torrijos (2004-2009), Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) and the current one of Juan Carlos Varela.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying millions of dollars in bribes in Panama.