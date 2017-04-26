Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Metro de Panamá Asamblea Nacional Ministerio de Ambiente Venezuela OEA Mitradel asep (autoridad nacional de los servicios públicos) cine

Spanish version

PUBLIC WORKS

Audits finished on five Odebrecht projects

Spanish version

Angel López Guía

Temas:

Workers put the finishing touches on the Cinta Costera III project. Workers put the finishing touches on the Cinta Costera III project.
Workers put the finishing touches on the Cinta Costera III project. Cortesía Contraloría General de la República.

The Office of the Comptroller has completed the first five audits of works built by Odebrecht in Panama.

+ info

The information was supplied by the comptroller, Federico Humbert who said that the results of these inspections will be delivered to the Public Ministry today. 

Through his Twitter account, Humbert indicated that one of the works audited is the Cinta Costera III. 

In March, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, which is investigating the payment of bribes by the construction company Odebrecht in Panama, asked the comptroller to audit 11 infrastructure projects that the Brazilian construction company has developed in the country. 

These are the Remigio Rojas irrigation system, the cinta costera 1 and 2, the Panama Colón highway, the Colón corridor, the Panama Bay sanitation project, the urban renewal of Curundú, the Metro line 1, the renovation of CascoAntiguo, line 2 of the Metro and the urban renewal of Colón, projects that cover three periods of government: Martín Torrijos (2004-2009), Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) and the current one of Juan Carlos Varela.

 Odebrecht has admitted to paying millions of dollars in bribes in Panama.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

A banana worker tends to his crop. A banana worker tends to his crop.

Banana contract approved

A map of the proposed station. A map of the proposed station.

Curundú station toc ost $50 million

Protests have been held in Venezuela throughout April demanding a change in government. Protests have been held in Venezuela throughout April demanding a change in government.

OAS to continue Venezuela debate

An apartment has been seized in Spain. An apartment has been seized in Spain.

Investments of Martinelli family probed

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo más Visto Nuevo Comentado

Lo último en La Prensa

Fotografía Azuero: un vistazo al trabajo, a la tradición y al folclor

Azuero: un vistazo al trabajo, a la tradición y al folclor Azuero: un vistazo al trabajo, a la tradición y al folclor Galería
Azuero: un vistazo al trabajo, a la tradición y al folclor Los Santos/LA PRENSA/ Vielka Corro

Vielka Corro Ríos,LA PRENSA/ Vielka Corro |

amenaza nuclear Surcorea instala partes de polémica defensa antimisiles

Submarino estadounidense equipado con misiles guiados se encuentra en Corea del Sur. Submarino estadounidense equipado con misiles guiados se encuentra en Corea del Sur.
Submarino estadounidense equipado con misiles guiados se encuentra en Corea del Sur. AP

AP | SEÚL, Corea del Sur

Componentes clave de un polémico sistema antimisiles de Estados Unidos fue instalado en Corea del Sur un día después de que ...

inmigrantes indocumentados Juez de Estados Unidos bloquea decreto de Donald Trump contra 'ciudades santuario'

Un juez de la corte federal de San Francisco ordenó un bloqueo temporal de alcance nacional a cualquier intento de implementar la orden del 25 de enero de Trump. Un juez de la corte federal de San Francisco ordenó un bloqueo temporal de alcance nacional a cualquier intento de implementar la orden del 25 de enero de Trump.
Un juez de la corte federal de San Francisco ordenó un bloqueo temporal de alcance nacional a cualquier intento de implementar la orden del 25 de enero de Trump. AFP/Saul Loeb

AFP | WASHINGTON, Estados Unidos

Un juez de Estados Unidos suspendió el martes la aplicación de un decreto del presidente Donald Trump dirigido a negar miles ...