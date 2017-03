Comptroller stops Ironman 70.3

One of the most important international sporting events in Panama, the Ironman 70.3, has left the country because it did not receive the necessary economic support.

The cost to perform the triathlon, which has professional and amateur athletes, was $1.3 million per year, but the Comptroller General did not authorize its continued funding.

The decision was announced by the Tourism Authority of Panama (ATP), the Panama City Mayor's Office and the Triathlon Union of Panama.

The comptroller did not respond to questions about the decision.

Last year, 1,300 athletes attended the event, which also acted as a qualifier for the world championships.

The comptroller had initially endorsed the funding for four years, but that agreement lasted only for 2016.