Comptroller clears trips by judges

After concluding audits on trips by Supreme Court justices, the Comptroller's Office reported that it has not found any evidence of economic injury to the state.

+ info Spanish version

Through a note sent to the court, Comptroller Federico Humbert reported that trips taken by judges Luis Ramón Fábrega, Hernan De Leon and José Ayú Prado were within acceptable government parameters.

In January, the Alianza Ciudadana Pro Justicia filed a complaint over the trips, saying the expenses were excessive. That prompted Supreme Court Chief Justice Ayú Prado to requested the audit.

The court has paid almost $1 million in travel expenses over the past two years.