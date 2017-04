Audits reveal $318 million in cost overrruns

The Comptroller General of the Republic determined that there were cost overruns totaling $318 million in the five projects it audited that have been linked to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The results of the first set of audits - there will be 11 in total - were delivered to the Public Ministry yesterday by the comptroller.

The works were completed during the administration of Ricardo Martinelli. They include the expansion of Avenida Domingo Díaz, two projects along Via Brazil, the renovation of Casco Viejo and the Cinta Costera III. Other companies involved in these projects include Ingenieros Civiles y Asociados, SA (ICA), Constructora Meco SA and FCC.

The audits were ordered after Odebrecht admitted to paying $59 million in bribes to Panama officials between 2010 and 2014. The audits determined that these projects "were overpriced since their inception in the Ministry of Public Works."

"The reference prices that were established by the ministry were above the reality of the prices that the industry estimates for the market for the construction of infrastructure for the public sector," the comptroller said.

The Public Ministry will determine if criminal charges should be brought.