Work contracts increase

A report by the Comptroller General reveals that between January and March of this year the number of contracts registered in the Ministry of Labor (Mitradel) increased by 3 percent.

In that period, there were 71,043 contracts registered with the ministry.

The contracts for defined time periods increased by 8.4 percent, while those for undefined work decreased 2.6 percent. Those for specific tasks increased 1.1 percent.