Copa Airlines avoids strike by pilots

After a negotiating session that lasted more than 20 hours, the Panamanian Union of Commercial Aviators (Unpac) and Copa Airlines achieved an agreement that avoided a strike slated to start today.

The agreement will run through 2021.

It ended nine months of negotiations between the airline and its 1,000 pilots. It also avoided forced arbitatration by the Ministry of Labor.

Copa Airlines transports more than 1.5 million travelers monthly through its hub at Tocumen International Airport.

The airline's latest proposal to pilots - who claimed that their salaries were among the lowest in the region - included a salary increase of more than 17 percent.