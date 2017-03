Corprensa names executive vice president

The board of directors of Corporación La Prensa (Corprensa) have named María Mercedes de Corró as executive vice president to lead the company's commercial and editorial teams.

+ info Spanish version

"We are filled with enthusiasm with the addition of María Mercedes to the team. This appointment strengthens the organization," said the chairman of the board, Luis Navarro.

De Corró worked in Corprensa between 1993 and 2013, and has been a member of the board on two occasions.

The new position and appointment are the product of a new strategy developed by the board for the growth and sustainability of the company.