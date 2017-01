Court rejects Martinelli's appeal to avoid extradition

The Supreme Court has rejected an application for annulment filed by the legal defense team of former President Ricardo Martinellli of the resolution issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting his extradition from the United States.

+ info Spanish version

In a ruling dated Dec. 19 and made public today, the court concluded that the Chancellery did not violate Martinelli's human rights in issuing the resolution.

The court emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the conduit between the Panamanian jurisdictional authority and the foreign state, in this case the United States.

It explained the state receiving the request is responsible for assessing the extradition order.

On July 26, the Panamanian Foreign Ministry received Martinelli's extradition request from the Supreme Court, but it was not until Sept. 27 that it forwarded the request to the U.S.

Martinelli's attorneys have said that their client resides in Miami. He left Panama on Jan. 28, 2015.