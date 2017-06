Supreme Court holds hearing on Martinelli brothers

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Tania Sterling today defended her order for the preventive detention of Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares - children of former President Ricardo Martinelli - as part of the investigation related to bribes paid by Odebrecht through Swiss banks.

Luis Eduardo Camacho González, a lawyer for the Martinelli Linares brothers, argued that the prosecutor does not have the power to issue precautionary measures against his clients, since - according to him - this is a judge's responsibility, since the investigation began after the accusatory criminal procedure system entered into force.

The prosecutor argued that the facts being investigated occurred before that date.

The hearing took place before judges José Ayú Prado, Jerónimo Mejía and Harry Díaz. The magistrates decreed a recess to enter the stage of deliberations.

Previously, a Court of Appeals of the First Judicial District refused to hear a remedy of preventive habeas corpus filed in favor of the brothers, referring it to the Supreme Court.

Sterling cited a statute stating that the new system would only apply to acts committed after its entry into force. A red alert was issued in February seeking the detention of the brothers by Interpol.