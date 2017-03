Complaint against Ávila dismissed

The complaint against PRD Deputy Leandro Ávila for injuring a police officer was dismissed today by the Supreme Court.

+ info Spanish version

The incident was recorded in the early hours of Dec. 25, 2016 at the San Miguel Arcángel Hospital in San Miguelito by officer Gilberto Santana.

According to police reports, Avila hit Santana in the face, after he asked him to move his car that he had parked in front of the hospital emergency room.

Avila countered that the officer had initiated the confrontation while he was dropping off his wife, who was having a medical emergency.