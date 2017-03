Supreme Court eliminates parliament

The Venezuelan Supreme Court has assumed the powers of the parliament in a decision that according to analysts represents a further step towards an authoritarian model.

+ info Spanish version

"It is warned that as long as the contempt and invalidity of the proceedings of the National Assembly persists, this Constitutional Chamber will ensure that the parliamentary powers are exercised directly by this room or by the body that it has in place to ensure the rule of law," the court said.

The court, which the opposition accused of serving the government of Nicolas Maduro, declared the legislature in contempt in early 2016, due to the swearing in of three opposition deputies whose election was suspended for alleged fraud.

For that reason it has annulled all the parliamentary decisions.

The Venezuelan parliament, with a large majority opposition, accused President Nicolás Maduro Thursday of having orchestrated a takeover of the legislature by the court.

National Assembly President Julio Borges described the decision of the court as "garbage."