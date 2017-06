Supreme Court delays justice

Magistrates of the Supreme Court have failed tp act on at least eight habeas corpus petitions and two other motions presented by the targets of corruption investigations related to the Odebrecht case.

In failing to make a decision on the petitions, the court has ignored Article 23 of the Constitution, which establishes that habeas corpus appeals be processed "with priority to other pending cases...without the procedure being suspended due to non-working days."

The judicial code also mandates that the petitions be handled as quickly as possible.

According to the Judicial Branch, four of the habeas corpus petitions were filed on Jan. 25, two days after the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed charges in the case.

The delays in the case were criticized by Attorney General Kenia Porcell thsi week. Those comments have prompted a meeting slated for today for the judges to discuss the delays.