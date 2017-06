Court combines Odebrecht petitions

The plenary of the Supreme Court, in an extraordinary session held yesterday, decided to accumulate five habeas corpus appeals filed by the attorneys of several people being investigated by the Office of the Special Anticorruption Prosecutor related to the Odebrecht case.

In a press release, the Judicial Body reported that it had also decided to dismiss one petition and accept the withdrawal of another.

The president of the court, José Ayú Prado, did not attend the session due to a prior commitment.