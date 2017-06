Court admits petition opposing helicopter seizure

The Supreme Court has admitted a petition to overrule the seizure of a helicopter linked to Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares that is connected to the Odebrecht investigation.

The action, admitted on May 29, was filed by Carlos Carrillo Gomila, on behalf of Aircraft Trust & Financing Corporation, against the Order of March 30, 2017 issued by the Special Prosecutor's Office.

The helicopter is in the name of Silver Wings Corp., but is registered in the United States in a trust on behalf of Aircraft Trust & Financing Corporation, based in Wilmington, Delaware.

The arrest of the helicopter was ordered by prosecutor Tania Sterling because it is presumed to have been acquired by Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares "with money from money laundering."

Luis Enrique and his brother, Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares - both children of former president Ricardo Martinelli - are charged with money laundering. They are the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by Interpol.

Judicial sources reported that the court has not made a decision on the petition.