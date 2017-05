Court limits investigation

The Supreme Court has admitted a petition of constitutional guarantees that will prevent prosecutors from inspecting the bank accounts of Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares - children of former president Ricardo Martinelli - in the investigation of money laundering related to the payment of bribes by Odebrecht through banks in Switzerland.

In a ruling issued April 27, the court admitted the petition filed by attorney Luis Eduardo Camacho against an order issued in February that allowed prosecutors to seek information about accounts corresponding to Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares.

In its decision, the court ordered the prosecution to suspend the execution of the order and to refrain from incorporating the responses of banking entities to the case file.

The petition argued that the order violated Article 29 of the Constitution, which states that "correspondence and other private documents are inviolable and can not be examined or retained."

The article also states that "failure to comply with this provision will prevent the use of its results as evidence."