Martinelli investigated for extortion

By unanimous decision, the full Supreme Court of Justice admitted a new investigation against former President Ricardo Martinelli for his alleged link, along with Italian Valter Lavítola, in an extortion scheme against the company Impregilo to force the company to build a pediatric hospital in Veraguas.

This case arose after the Embassy of Panama in Italy sent an authenticated copy of the ruling of the Court of Naples dated December 2014 to the Panamanian Foreign Ministry, in which Lavítola was sentenced to three years in prison for extorting and intimidating Impregilo.

"I am entirely pleased that the court has decided to open an investigation, because this has come and gone several times," said Fernando Berguido, ambassador of Panama in Italy.

Martinelli has been linked to Lavítola in the irregularities surrounding a $250 million contract signed between Panama and Italian defense contractor Finmeccanica as well. The contract allegedly contained a $25 million bribe that was paid to an offshore company with ties to Martinelli and Lavítola.