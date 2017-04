Court reverses decision on legislature

The Supreme Court of Venezuela today reversed its decision to assume the functions of the legislature.

The measure was repealed after an agreement was reached between the public powers - except the legislature - in a meeting called by President Nicolás Maduro. The president of the National Assembly, Julio Borges, said that Maduro is "responsible for the breach of constitutional order" and could not "pretend now to be a mediator."

The court also reversed another ruling in which it withdrew immunity from the parliamentarians.

"With regard to parliamentary immunity, that content is abolished," the decision indicates.

The Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional also reported that "the executive can still establish joint ventures without the authorization of the National Assembly and this power can not modify the proposed conditions or establish other conditions."

The newspaper also reported that Maduro could make other decisions due to the ongoing state of emergency.