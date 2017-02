Panama to have highest GDP per capita in Latin American by 2018

A report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), quoted by the Chilean daily La Tercera, indicates that Panama will have the highest per capita gross domestic product (GDP) in Latin America by 2018.

This would mean that, after 16 years, Chile would be reduced to second place.

The update of the agency's database revealed that Panama would exceed Chile as early as 2018, when the country's purchasing power parity (PPP) is expected to reach $25,712, compared to Chile's projected $25,710. The initial gap of just $2 would increase to $1,681 by 2021, the paper said.

Between 2010 and 2015, Chile recorded an average expansion of 4.2 percent in GDP, compared to the 7.5 percent growth in Panama.