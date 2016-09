Panama and Costa Rica leaders agree to meet in October

President Juan Carlos Varela and his counterpart from Costa Rica, Luis Guillermo Solís, agreed to meet at the beginning of October in Chiriqui to address the immigration crisis affecting the region.

The meeting was agreed to Monday at the plenary session of the 71st General Assembly of the United Nations in New York.

Initially, the meeting was intended to be this month, but was delayed.

Varela and Solis both emphasized the need to support elections in Haiti and additional aid to that country to stem the flow of migrants, which is the main cause of the problem in Central America.

More than 30,000 people are expected to go through Panama to get to the United States this year.