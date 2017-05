Martinelli hearing extended

A decision made yesterday by Supreme Court Justice Jose Ayu Prado to extend a hearing for former President Ricardo Martinelli on a case involving pardons he granted at the end of his term has generated controversy.

Lawyer Ernesto Cedeño was of the opinion that Judge Ayú Prado should have proceeded in the same way that his colleague Jerónimo Mejía did in another case - involving intercepted communications - by declaring Martinelli to be in default for failing to appear.

Cedeño said that the Supreme Court must act in a uniform way in these proceedings because handling cases differently could provide the basis for a legal challenge.

Ayu Prado has delayed the case he is adjudicating by 35 days.

Martinelli faces a number of criminal complaints. He fled the country in January 2015 and is believed to be in Miami.

Other lawyers accused Martinelli of delaying the case by having his lawyers file useless motions.