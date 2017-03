DGI seeks information online

The General Directorate of Revenue (DGI) asked taxpayers to declare income tax and update their data on the platform E-Tax 2.0.

David Hidalgo, deputy director of the entity, explained that the platform went live last year, but many taxpayers who have not updated their data will be unable to file their income tax return.

"We make this call to the population since we have seen that there is a very low index of taxpayers who have already updated their data in the basis of the DGI. If you do not update the data, you can not enter the DGI system," said the official.

The deputy director of the DGI recalled that persons can file their tax returns until next Wednesday.