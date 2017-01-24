Prosecutors seek interviews in Odebrecht case

The Public Ministry has ordered nine people, including two sons of former President Ricardo Martinelli Berrocal - Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, as well as a brother, Mario Martinelli Berrocal - to appear as part of the investigation into bribes paid by the construction company Odebrecht.

The order was issued Monday by Tania Sterling, the Attorney General's Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor.

Sterling also asked Marcos Córdoba, head of the Department of Judicial Investigation (DIJ) to locate former Minister of Public Works Federico José 'Pepe' Suárez, former Social Security Director Guillermo Saéz Llorens and businessman Riccardo Francolini Arosemena, who is currently detained for another case.

Likewise, the presence of Evelyn Ivett Vargas Reynaga, Ana Isabel Suárez Cedeño and Nitzela Bonilla Pérez were also ordered.

Those mentioned have to appear before the prosecutor, and are also allowed to bring an attorney. They do have the right not to make a statement or answer questions.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Kenia Porcell reported that 17 people have been linked to the investigation into $59 million that Odebrecht paid to Panama officials. The money was laundered through banks in Switzerland.

Porcell - who did not specify names - detailed that they include three ex-officials of the government, 13 entrepreneurs - eight Panamanians and five foreigners - and the private banking officer of a bank. She added that they were expected to appear before the anti-corruption prosecutor "in the coming hours."

Members of the DIJ went to the residence of Mario Martinelli Tuesday but did not locate him.

José Nelson Brando, a lawyer for Martinelli, said that his client was not home, but he said Martinelli is in the country and will appear voluntarily.

Brando asked prosecutors to give him a date when his client could be questioned.