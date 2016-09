Ferrufino to remain in jail

Former Minister of Social Development Guillermo Ferrufino will remain in jail despite being awarded house arrest in the investigation into alleged irregularities in the National Aid Program (PAN).

+ info Spanish version

His lawyer, Franklin Amaya, confirmed that Prosecutor Vielka Broce reduced the measure of pre-trial detention in the case to house arrest last week. But Ferrufino remains jailed at police headquarters in Ancón as part of the investigation by the first anti-corruption prosecutor on charges of unjustified enrichment.

The cases are being handled by the 11th Criminal Court and the 13th Criminal Court.