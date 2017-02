Assembly approves judicial reforms

The plenary of the National Assembly yesterday approved the judicial reforms on third debate that are aimed at reducing prison overcrowing.

The reforms must now be approved by the president.

Yesterday, the project was supported by the Panameñista party and some deputies of the CD. Following the vote, PRD Deputy Crispiano Adames requested that the minutes reflect that PRD members had abstained.

The third debate lasted for 10 minutes with only a handful of deputies commenting on it.

The session to discuss the reforms began at 4:50 p.m. and culminated at 6:55 p.m. with the approval of the project.

Penitentiary System Director Armando Medina said that the reforms will be a useful tool in reducing overcrowding by streamlining criminal procedures.