Change in pension law causes concern

On Aug. 31 the government promoted a new regulation on pensions for senior police officers through an executive decree.

According to Minister of the Presidency Álvaro Alemán, this change only impacts police officers who accept a senior position with another government entity.

"This decree seeks to ensure that a member of the department does not lose the benefit of the pension," said Alemán.

"We are not creating a special retirement fund nor are we going to bankrupt Social Security," added the official, who explained that those who apply to this new regulation will retire with the last salary they received as a law enforcement officer.

However, the law used to implement this decree is ambiguous.

The law has generated controversy because one of the people who signed the decree, Public Security Minister Alexis Bethancourt, would benefit from the change as he is a former member of the police force and is eligible for its pension program.