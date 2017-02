María Mercedes Riaño says she represented Mossack Fonseca in Brazil

Maria Mercedes Riaño's defense lawyers said today she will prove to the Panamanian authorities that she represented the Mossack Fonseca law firm in Brazil and was not independent.

"She was a representative of MF in Brazil," affirmed her lawyer, Aura Emérita de Villalaz.

The lawyer indicated that the relationship between her client and MF is documented in records that have been collected from Brazil, much of which has not yet been translated.

"There is a contract that says it very accurately," she said.

Riaño was jailed Monday as part of the investigation into money laundering charges filed against several lawyers with the firm, including Ramon Fonseca and Jürgen Mossack. They have maintained that Riaño acted independently and that MF was only a franchise. They also claim that Riaño had sole control over who was sold companies in Brazil.

Fonseca, Mossack and lawyer Edison Teano have all been jailed since last week.