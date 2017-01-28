Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Noriega granted house arrest

Manuel Vega Loo

Sandra Noriega prepares to testify at a hearing in Chiriquí regarding her father's house arrest request. Sandra Noriega prepares to testify at a hearing in Chiriquí regarding her father's house arrest request.
Sandra Noriega prepares to testify at a hearing in Chiriquí regarding her father's house arrest request. LA PRENSA/Luis García

Third Judicial District Judge Katerini Pitti de Molina today granted former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega house arrest for three months to allow him to undergo brain surgery.

The judge scheduled a hearing for April 28 to determine if the former dictator should go back to jail.

Sandra Noriega Sieiro, daughter of the former dictator, testified under oath that she would report any violations by her father if he is granted house arrest.

The hearing was held in Chiriquí, and was required for Noriega to be granted the measure prior to surgery next month. The surgery is scheduled for February 15.

Noriega must obtain the authorization of the judge because he is serving a 20-years sentence for the murder of Dr. Hugo Spadafora in September of 1985.

Sandra Noriega said her father would reside in the home she shares with her two children in San Francisco.

Prosecutor Idalis Olmos did not oppose the request for house arrest, but asked that it be provisional.

Neither Noriega nor the Spadafora family were present at the hearing.

A ruling by the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court granted Noriega's request for house arrest, but the order had to also be approved by the court's that originally sentenced Noriega. Yesterday, a hearing was held in Panama City related to the sentence handed down for the death of Colonel Moisés Giroldi and the episode known as the Albrook massacre, both of which occurred on October 3, 1989.

Noriega has been detained in El Renacer Prison since December 2011, when he was extradited from France, which in turn requested his extradition from the United States.

Noriega's attorney, Ezra Ángel, said that, if the petition is granted, Noriega would be released later today.

Destacados