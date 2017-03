Riaño's lawyers dispute claims by MF

Lawyers for Maria Mercedes Riaño, the Mossack Fonseca representative in Brazil who is accused of money laundering, continues to insist that their client had a contract with the law firm.

+ info Spanish version

Ramón Mendoza, of the legal team, said that there is a contract in which "the activities of Riaño in Brazil are totally subordinated." He said this contract makes it very clear that all the activities of the office were controlled by Mossack Fonseca in Panama.

"Riaño was never a resident agent of any society, never established any society in Brazil or any other country. She was also not a director of any companies," said the lawyer.

He said that these details are being checked step by step, through what his client has declared to prosecutor Rómulo Bethancourt, who is in charge of the investigation.

Guillermina McDonald, a lawyer for the Mossack Fonseca, has stated that Riaño acted independently, and the firm has documents to prove that.

MF lawyers Ramón Fonseca, Jürgen Mossack and Edison Teano are also jailed in the case.