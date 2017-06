Ombudsman criticizes arrests made during protest

The Ombudsman's Office criticized the actions taken Friday when at least 15 people were arrested while conducting a demonstration outside police headquarters in Ancón.

On that day, members of groups were protesting about accusations made by sex workers about abuses committed against them by police officers.

Through a statement, the Ombudsman's Office explained that the event was orgnized to deliver a letter addressed to Police Director Omar Pinzon to demand a halt to these abuses.

Staff from the office were at the event and witnessed the events.

Three people were hospitalized due to injuries they received during the protest at the hands of police.

"As an institution of human rights, we remind the authorities, and especially the National Police, that it is their constitutional duty to protect and serve the citizens and to allow the full exercise of the right to peaceful demonstration," the office said.