Deficit increases $1.3 billion

Panama's deficit was $1.35 billion in 2016, 11 percent more than at the close of 2015, Economy and Finance Minister Dulcidio De La Guardia reported.

The figure is 2.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The Law on Fiscal Social Responsibility allows the country to have a maximum deficit of 3.5 percent of GDP.

Total non-financial public sector revenues totaled $11.5 billion, an 8 percent increase from 2015, while total expenses closed the year at $12.9 million, an 8.4 percent jump.

De La Guardia said one positive sign was that tax revenues increased 9.2 percent.

Investment expenditure was $3.9 billion, $309 million more than the previous year.

Of the total investments, 36 percent was financed with debt and the remaining 64 percent with current savings, De La Guardia said.