Complaint filed against Assembly president

Lawyer Ernesto Cedeño presented a complaint today before the Supreme Court against National Assembly President Rubén De León over the mismanagement of $14 million in donations and another $68 million in contracts for professional services.

The complaint is for crimes against public administration and electoral affairs.

The Constitution establishes that the Supreme Court is responsible for investigating and prosecuting the deputies of the National Assembly.

Cedeño alleges that De León is guilty of failing to properly oversee the donations and contracts, which have been plagued by irregularities.

The electoral crimes are alleged since the funds could be used in the next election.

Cedeño added that he hoped that the court will admit the complaint and appoint a prosecutor to investigate it.

The lawyer also referred to the commission formed within the legislature to deal with disclosures for irregularities in donations and contracts for professional services and which, according to the lawyer, is no longer valid.

"This administrative commission is hardly going to lead to a verdict against the same deputies," he said.

The comptroller has also pledged to audit the legislature.