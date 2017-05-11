Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

INTERNATIONAL

Arrest of military officers in Venezuela criticized

The government has denied making the arrests.

Spanish version

AP | CARACAS, Venezuela

Protests have caused unrest in Venezuela for a month. Protests have caused unrest in Venezuela for a month.
Protests have caused unrest in Venezuela for a month. AFP/Juan Barreto

Activists have denounced the arrest of at least 65 members of the military, a charge the government has denied and claimed the rumor is being spread to incite a coup.

The director of the humanitarian organization Venezuelan Penal Forum, Alonso Medina Roa, informed The Associated Press about the detention of the 65 officers of different forces and indicated that another group is being held in the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence.

The Venezuelan Penal Forum, which is a non-governmental organization that has defended people detained in an arbitrary way for more than a decade, is providing legal advice to the arrested military and their families. 

Medina Roa, the defender of some of the detained officers, said that among those arrested is a captain who commanded a major detachment of the border state of Táchira. 

The complaint coincides with that of opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, who said that several dozen officers were arrested for expressing their dissatisfaction with the repression of protests against the government, according to information provided by their relatives. 

Medina Roa said that the accused soldiers have been charged by the military authorities for the crimes of treason and incitement to rebellion. He added that in many cases, due process was not followed, violating the fundamental rights of detainees. 

"The armed force is completely divided," Capriles told the AP and said there was "deep discontent" with the government. However, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez rejected comments made by opponents about the armed forces and said in an interview with the Russian international television channel RT that opponents have a "deep ignorance" about the Venezuelan military. 

Padrino López added that the armed forces are concentrated in their "constitutional tasks" of military defense, cooperation in the maintenance of internal order and participation in the development of the country. 

The AP asked the Ministry of Communication a reaction on the allegation of Medina Roa but there were no comments at the time. 

