Sinaproc official fired for Waked support

Jaime Ospino Córdoba was dismissed as director of the civil defense agency Sinaproc in Colón after using his post to provide support to businessman Nidal Waked, accused of money laundering and bank fraud in the United States.

This was reported by the Ministry of Government Wednesday through a statement. In addition, Sinaproc spokesmen confirmed the decision.

"Sinaproc clarifies to the public that Ospino Córdoba acted in his own name without the consent of this institution," said the ministry.

Ospina Córdoba used official Sinaproc letterhead emphasizing that the agency is under the Ministry of Government.

The government has forwarded a message to the court hearing Waked's case emphasizing that the letter did not represent any official position of the government.

Recently a number of politicians have submitted statements of support for Waked.