Inspectors detect illegal rentals

Ten illegal rental situations were detected in an operation carried out today in the neighborhood of San Gerardo de Mayela, in Parque Lefevre.

+ info Spanish version

Officials from the Panama Tourism Authority, the Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Trade participated in the operation, which was based on citizen complaints.

"Of the 10 houses inspected, 10 were in an irregular situation," confirmed Naydú Rudas, an official with the Ministry of Housing.

The renters did not have housing contracts, which is a requirement in renting rooms.

The sanction is 10 times the lease fee.

"If the person pays $1,000, as was the case in one of the instances, the corresponding fine is $10,000," she said.

The people renting the properties were mostly Colombians and Venezuelans, three of whom were taken into custody for immigration violations.