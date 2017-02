Mossack and Fonseca detained

Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, the founding partners of the law firm that bears their names that was the focus of the Panama Papers global investigation, remained in custody last night on charges of money laundering. The pair, as well as Mossack Fonseca lawyer Edison Teano, were questioned yesterday about the case, which involves irregularities in the movement of funds in companies created by the firm that are connected to the Brazilian construction company OAS. The three lawyers were taken to police headquarters in Ancón shortly after 1 a.m. Prosecutors resumed questioning them at 8:30 p.m. following raids carried out at the homes of Mossack and Fonseca, as well as the office of former MF lawyer Sara Montenegro at her new firm, Avant Garde Legal Alliance. Montenegro has not been charged.